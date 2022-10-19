Nissan’s SUV X-Trail to make its comeback in India after 8 years

Nissan Motors on Tuesday announced the launch of its SUV offensive in India with a total of three models, beginning with the launch of its new generation X-Trail SUV

Nissan’s flagship mid-size SUV X-Trail is all set to make its comeback in India after 8 years, revealed the company at an event on Tuesday (October 18).

Nissan Motors announced the launch of its SUV models in India with a total of three models, beginning with the launch of its new generation X-Trail SUV.

The fourth generation X-Trail is currently being tested for its feasibility near Nissan’s facility in Chennai. The exact launch dates will be revealed only after completion of testing.

The X-Trail SUV will be underpinned by the Alliance CMF-C platform. It will be equipped with Nissan’s ePOWER drive system which includes a high output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, invertor and 150kW front electric motor.

The ePower drive system will offer two variants, one which can generate 201 bhp of power and another with 211 bhp on offer.

Nissan X-Trail was first launched in India in 2005. It was, however, discontinued nine years later, in 2014.

The car’s looks have now been upgraded for it to appear more modern. It comes with a floating roof and V-motion grille which is flanked by LED highlight units on either side.

The X-Trail will come with muscular wheel arches on its sides. The shape of the C-pillar will remind one of a dolphin fin. The car’s rear has split tall lights and a silver panel which curves under the rear bumper.

The fourth generation X-Trail will be priced somewhere near ₹30 lakhs.