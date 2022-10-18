Dhanteras 2022: Car dealers stop taking instant bookings amid huge demand

More than four lakh people have already reserved cars to be taken home on Dhanteras which falls on October 23

Car dealers have stopped taking immediate or instant bookings for dhanteras due to high demand. According to sources, more than four lakh people have already reserved cars to be taken home on Dhanteras, which falls on October 23.

In India, a large number of automobiles are sold during the festival season. About 5,39,227 automobiles were sold during the Navratri festival from September 26 to October 5.

Buyers, however, will find it difficult to buy a car on Dhanteras. Those who have reserved the cars in advance though, might be fortunate enough to get them delivered on Dhanteras.

Ajay Agarwal, a showroom owner of Tata Motors and Renault India, told the media: “Navratri has been very excellent for us, and we hope that Dhanteras will be much better.”

He, however, said that due to high demand, the waiting period for best-sellers cars is increasing in showrooms now. There was no immediate or instant booking for Dhanteras.

Agarwal hopes for huge sales considering that markets in North India are largely driven by festivals and marriages.

“Luckily, in October, November and December, we are heading towards festivals like Diwali, which is one of the biggest festivals in North India, and after that, we have very strong marriage dates in November. So, demand is very strong,” he said.

Amidst high demand, some of the best-selling cars have been put on long waiting periods. Mahindra and Mahindra’s (M&M) best-selling car, XUV7OO, has a waiting period of around 66-68 weeks. XUV5OO has a waiting period for some models of 7-27 weeks, Thar Diesel has 23-25 weeks, while Bolero Diesel has up to ten weeks.

Tata Nexon has a waiting period of 16 to 20 weeks, depending on different model variants while Tata Punch has 24 to 26 weeks.