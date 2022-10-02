Mcap: Seven of top-10 firms lose ₹1.16 lakh cr; Reliance worst hit

Apart from Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were the laggards from the top-10 pack, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys emerged as the gainers.

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms eroded by ₹1,16,053.13 crore last week amid an overall bearish trend in equities, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the Sensex shed 672 points or 1.15%.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were the laggards from the top-10 pack, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys emerged as the gainers.

The valuation of Reliance Industries fell by ₹41,706.05 crore to reach ₹16,08,601.05 crore.

State Bank of India’s valuation diminished by ₹17,313.74 crore to ₹4,73,941.51 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank tanked ₹13,806.39 crore to ₹6,01,156.60 crore and that of HDFC Bank eroded by ₹13,423.6 crore to ₹7,92,270.97 crore.

The mcap of HDFC went lower by ₹10,830.97 crore to ₹4,16,077.03 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by ₹10,240.83 crore to ₹4,44,236.73 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation dipped ₹8,731.55 crore to ₹4,44,919.45 crore.

However, the market valuation of Infosys jumped ₹20,144.57 crore to ₹5,94,608.11 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹7,976.74 crore, taking its valuation to ₹10,99,398.58 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹4,123.53 crore to ₹6,33,649.52 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued Indian firm by market valuation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

(With Agency inputs)

