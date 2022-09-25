Mcap: 7 of top-10 most valued companies lose ₹1.34 lakh crore

The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by ₹40,558.31 crore to reach ₹16,50,307.10 crore.

Reliance Industries took the biggest hit as the combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms eroded by ₹1,34,139.14 crore last week.

Last week, the Sensex lost 741.87 points or 1.26% amid an overall weak trend in equities.

Barring Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Bajaj Finance and ITC, others in the top-10 club suffered erosion in their market valuation.

However, Reliance Industries retained its top spot in the list of the most valued Indian firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Adani Transmission and ITC.

HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation (mcap) declined by ₹25,544.89 crore to ₹8,05,694.57 crore.

The valuation of Adani Transmission eroded by ₹24,630.08 crore to ₹4,31,662.20 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by ₹18,147.49 crore to ₹6,14,962.99 crore.

State Bank of India’s mcap diminished by ₹9,950.94 crore to ₹4,91,255.25 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped ₹9,458.65 crore to ₹10,91,421.84 crore.

The mcap of Infosys fell by ₹5,848.78 crore to stand at ₹5,74,463.54 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added ₹35,467.08 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,29,525.99 crore.

ITC’s valuation jumped ₹20,381.61 crore to ₹4,29,198.61 crore and that of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹13,128.73 crore to ₹4,54,477.56 crore.

(With agency inputs)