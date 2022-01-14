India’s exports rise by 38.91% to $37.81 billion in December

The imports also increased in December 2021 by 38.55 per cent to $59.48 billion

India’s exports surged by 38.91 per cent on an annual basis in December 2021 to $37.81 billion, due to healthy performance by sectors such as engineering, textiles and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to $21.68 billion during the month.

According to government data released on Friday, the imports also increased in December 2021 by 38.55 per cent to $59.48 billion.

During April-December 2021-22, exports rose by 49.66 per cent to $301.38 billion.

Imports during the period surged by 68.91 per cent to $443.82 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $142.44 billion, the data showed.

“Merchandise exports in December 2021 were $37.81 billion, as compared to $27.22 billion in December 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 38.91 per cent. As compared to December 2019, exports in December 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 39.47 per cent,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

