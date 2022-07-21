Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates to become 4th richest in the world

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is at the 10th spot with a net worth of $89.8 billion.

Indian businessman Gautam Adani has overtaken Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the fourth richest person in the world, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list on Thursday (July 21).

As per the list, 60-year-old Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, and his family’s current net worth is $115.4 billion, up by $53 million. Gates is in the fifth position with $104.6 billion.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is at the 10th spot with a net worth of $89.8 billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently pulled out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, continues to be the world’s richest person. His net worth is $235.8 billion.

In the second place is France’s Bernard Arnault and Family ($155.2 billion). Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is third with a net worth of $148.4 billion.

The Adani Group is a diversified organisation with a market cap of over $199.17 billion as of today (July 21) comprises seven publicly traded companies, according to the company.

The group has businesses spanning across energy, ports & logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports.

Adani on Thursday said his group has won the tender for the privatisation of a port in Israel in partnership with Gadot.

“Delighted to win the tender for privatization of the Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations! Proud to be in Haifa, where Indians led, in 1918, one of the greatest cavalry charges in military history!” Adani said in a tweet.

Delighted to win the tender for privatization of the Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations! Proud to be in Haifa, where Indians led, in 1918, one of the greatest cavalry charges in military history! pic.twitter.com/Bc1xbe8Olc — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 14, 2022

Earlier this month, the Adani Group said it is participating in the 5G spectrum auction “to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations”.

“Our intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space,” it said.

Last month, the Adani family said it has committed a donation of ₹60,000 crore to a range of social causes. This corpus will be administered by the Adani Foundation.

“Some of Adani Group’s listed stocks have soared more than 600% in the past two years on bets his push into green energy and infrastructure will pay off as PM Modi looks to revive the $2.9 trillion economy and meet India’s carbon net-zero target by 2070,” a Bloomberg report said recently

“In barely three years, Adani has gained control of seven airports and almost a quarter of India’s air traffic. His group now owns the country’s largest airport operator, power generator and city gas retailer in the non-state sector,” it added.

According to Forbes, its Real-Time Billionaires rankings track the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people. The wealth-tracking platform provides ongoing updates on the net worth and ranking of each individual confirmed by Forbes to be a billionaire. The value of individuals’ public holdings are updated every five minutes when respective stock markets are open (there will be a 15-minute delay for stock prices). Individuals whose fortunes are significantly tied to private companies will have their net worths updated once a day.