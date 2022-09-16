Gautam Adani is now world’s 2nd richest; has net worth of $154.7 bn

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is at the eighth spot with a net worth of $92.1 billion. Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to head the list with a net worth of $273.5 billion.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the second-richest person in the world as he surpassed France’s Bernard Arnault and family in the Forbes‘ real-time billionaires list on Friday (September 16).

According to Forbes’ ‘Today’s winners and losers’ list, Adani’s wealth went up by $4.2 billion. Currently, he and his family are second in the world’s richest persons table with a net worth of $154.7 billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to head the list with a net worth of $273.5 billion. Arnault and family are third with $153.8 billion. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($149.7 billion) is fourth followed by Microsoft’s Bill Gates ($105.2 billion).

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is at the eighth spot with a net worth of $92.1 billion.

Gautam Adani is the chairman of The Adani Group. The group is a diversified organisation with a market cap of over $256.92 billion as of today (September 16) comprises seven publicly traded companies, according to the company.

The group has businesses spanning across energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports.

“Some of Adani Group’s listed stocks have soared more than 600% in the past two years on bets his push into green energy and infrastructure will pay off as PM Modi looks to revive the $2.9 trillion economy and meet India’s carbon net-zero target by 2070,” a Bloomberg report said recently.

“In barely three years, Adani has gained control of seven airports and almost a quarter of India’s air traffic. His group now owns the country’s largest airport operator, power generator and city gas retailer in the non-state sector,” it added.

According to Forbes, its Real-Time Billionaires rankings track the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people. The wealth-tracking platform provides ongoing updates on the net worth and ranking of each individual confirmed by Forbes to be a billionaire. The value of individuals’ public holdings are updated every five minutes when respective stock markets are open (there will be a 15-minute delay for stock prices). Individuals whose fortunes are significantly tied to private companies will have their net worths updated once a day.

