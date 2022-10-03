Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2022: Another chance to get big discounts

There will be 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. The Dussehra sale will be open 24 hours in advance for Flipkart Plus members.

After the end of The Big Billion Days (TBBD), Flipkart has announced Dussehra Sale from October 5 to 8 with discounts up to 80% on electronics.

On its website, Flipkart announced deals on ‘best-selling’ mobile phones with discounts and added that the discounts would be “revealing soon”. Deals will be available on Apple iPhones, MI, Realme, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Google, Poco, Motorola, and other phones.

Though Flipkart has not announced anything on its website, there are speculations that iPhone 13 could be available for under ₹50,000 during the Dussehra sale.

Also read: Looking for a 5G smartphone? Here are the 10 best to suit all pockets

Advertisement

Printers, monitors, cameras and accessories, and other electronic items will have discounts up to 80%.

TVs (4K Ultra HD TVs, Smart TVs), washing machines, ACs will have up to 75% discounts.

Also read: Indians willing to spend more this festival season: Deloitte survey

In fashion section, 60-80% discounts will be offered during the Dussehra sale.

There will be 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. The Dussehra sale will be open 24 hours in advance for Flipkart Plus members.

Also read: CCPA slaps ₹1 lakh fine on Flipkart for selling substandard pressure cookers

Earlier, Flipkart said that its ninth edition of The Big Billion Days achieved a significant milestone of over 1 billion customers visiting the platform during the eight-day long festival, “delivering immense value for the entire ecosystem, driven by the levers of innovation, affordability, inclusion, value, and convenience”.

“It demonstrates a strong adoption of ecommerce across the country with more than 60% of customers coming from Tier-2 and -3 cities. Flipkart served millions of customers in the remotest parts of the nation such as Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh, and Port Blair, Medinipur, Bankura, Puri and Bhagalpur being among the top 10 Tier-3 cities from where Flipkart’s customers shopped the most. Customers, sellers, kiranas and artisans alike have found synergy with Flipkart’s compelling value proposition, with the company’s unveiling of its new and innovative offerings,” the e-commerce company said.