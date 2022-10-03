Looking for a 5G smartphone? Here are the 10 best to suit all pockets

Though all top-brand smartphones released over the past two years are 5G-compatible, older phones may not work as well; add a new one to your wishlist

Are you excited about the 5G rollout in India? Though all smartphones released from well-known stables over the past two years will be compatible with the 5G network, older phones may not work as well. So, you may need to get a new phone to enjoy its full benefits.

Here are 10 5G-compatible phones in different price ranges. If you do not have an enviable bank balance right now, do not worry. There is something for everyone.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

With a starting price of Rs 26,599, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is a steal deal. It has one front and three rear cameras (including one 50MP) and a mega battery life. With its crisp AMOLED display and loud stereo speakers, it is a great phone in the mid-range segment.

OnePlus Nord 2T

This is another great 5G phone in the mid-range segment. With a starting price of Rs 28,999, this smartphone offers great cameras (32 MP front and three rear, including one 50MP), powerful software, a great battery life, and good display.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

For only Rs 11,999, the Galaxy M13 5G offers a lot. You get one front and two rear cameras, a 6.50-inch display and a whopping 5000 mAh battery life. It could hardly get better than that in the budget segment.

iPhone 13 mini

If money is no object, treat yourself to an Apple! The iPhone 13 or the iPhone 13 mini are great choices as 5G-compatible phones. Though there’s not much to choose between the two in terms of price, the mini is more compact. With some great specs, including design, display, cameras (one front and two rear), and software, the phones get full marks on performance.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is the first to come to mind from the Xiaomi stable. But the Note 11T 5G could be worth a watch. At Rs 15,999, it’s priced lower than the Note 11 Pro+ 5G (Rs 23,999), but offers some great specs. It has the typical Xiaomi mega-battery (5000 mAh), along with two rear cameras (including one 50 MP), and one 16 MP front camera. It’s great value for money though the camera performance may disappoint you.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The S21 FE scores big on display, software, and overall performance. But its three rear cameras with the best at 12 MP does not justify its high price of Rs 49,999. Much lower-priced phones come with 50 MP rear cameras nowadays.

Vivo V25 Pro

With a 64 MP rear camera (along with two others) and a 32 MP front camera, this one is a photographer’s delight. With a mega battery capacity of 4830 mAh and a 6.56-inch display, the V25 Pro can be yours for Rs 35,999.

Moto G71

At a starting price of Rs 16,999, the Moto G71 is a budget phone with decent display, software, and overall performance. It has a 5000 mAh battery strength and one front and three rear cameras (including one 50 MP). It could give you a good introduction to 5G, even though the cameras may disappoint.

Oppo Reno 8

If the Reno 8 Pro seems too expensive (Rs 44,100), the Reno 8 is more budget-friendly at Rs 29,399. It scores impressively on design, display, software, battery life, cameras, and overall performance. You get one 32 MP front and three rear cameras, including one 50 MP, and 128 GB storage. Overall, it’s a decent mid-range phone.

iQOO 9 SE

With its AMOLED display, stereo speakers, fast charging, and impressive macro camera, the iQOO 9 SE could be good buy as your first 5G smartphone. It scores impressively on display, software, battery life (4500 mAh), and overall performance. The 16 MP front and three rear cameras (including one 48 MP) can surely be a big draw for shutterbugs.