E-passbook facility for Post Office Savings Bank account; details here

Mini statement will be available for Po Savings Account (POSA), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) and Public Provident Fund Account (PPF) to start with and will be extended to other schemes in a phased manner.

The Union government has launched e-passbook facility for account holders of Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) schemes.

The Minister of State for communications, Devusinh Chauhan on Wednesday (October 12) launched the e-passbook facility.

In a notification, the Department of Posts said, “The competent authority has decided to introduce e-Passbook facility w.e.f. 12.10.2022 in order to provide simplified and enhanced digital facilities to National (Small) Savings Schemes account holders.”

Also read: Now, you can get police clearance at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras

Advertisement

“With introduction of the facility, Post Office Small Savings customers will be able to access the account details anytime, anywhere and without the need of having Net Banking or the Mobile Banking access. e-Passbook facility can be accessed by an account holder through the registered mobile number. The service will be available free of cost,” it added.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji stresses that Technology should be used to deliver quick and transparent citizen-centric services. In line with this vision, launched ‘e-passbook facility’ for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) schemes today. pic.twitter.com/vdOfaw7PdA — Devusinh Chauhan (@devusinh) October 12, 2022

The facilities available under the e-passbook are:

Balance enquiry: ln this option, the user can view the balance of all national savings Scheme accounts.

Mini statement: Mini statement will be available for Po Savings Account (POSA), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) and Public Provident Fund Account (PPF) to start with and will be extended to other schemes in a phased manner. The last 10 transactions will be displayed and a mini statement can be downloaded in PDF format. The full statement will be made available in a phased manner. Customers will be able to generate account statements for a specified date range.

Also read: Karnataka: Post offices flooded with defective national flags

The link for the e-passbook is made available on the India Post website (https://www.indiapost.gov.in/Financial/Pages/ContenUPost-Office-Savingschemes.aspx) and IPPB website www.ippbonline.com. The facility will also be made available on Postlnfo App subsequently.

Account holders may follow the process outlined below to use this facility:

Click on the e-passbook link provided on www.indiapost.gov.in or www.ippbonline.com.

Enter mobile number and CAPTCHA, then log in, then enter OTP, and click submit

Select e-passbook

Select Scheme Type, Enter the account number, registered mobile number and CAPTCHA, then continue, enter OTP, and finally verify.

Graphic: Post office banks make a clink even in pandemic times

Select option

(a) Balance Enquiry

(b) Mini Statement

(c) Full Statement

Balance or Mini Statement or Full statement will be displayed based on the service chosen by customer. Mini Statement and Full statement can also be downloaded if required.

Note: lf the entered mobile number is not linked with the account, the system will throw an appropriate error message. ln such cases account holders are requested to link their mobile numbers to their accounts by visiting the post office where the account stands.