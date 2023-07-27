Currency note with star (*) symbol is valid note, clarifies RBI

The symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as a replacement for defectively printed notes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes, the RBI said.

A currency note with a star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, the Reserve Bank (RBI) said on Thursday (July 27) allaying concerns about the validity of such notes.

In a statement, the central bank said it has come to the notice of the RBI that the validity of banknotes with this symbol present on the number panel has recently been the subject of discussions on some social media platforms.

“In this connection, it is informed that the Star (*) symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes,” RBI said in a press release.

According to RBI, the star (*) symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote.

“A banknote with a Star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a Star (*) symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number. The Star (*) symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced / reprinted banknote. Information about the “Star Series” banknotes is available on the RBI website as part of FAQs on Indian Currency (Question 9 of Section B),” it added.