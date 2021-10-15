Chenfeng to invest 600 cr; unit to make components of LED lights

The Chinese firm will set up a manufacturing base in the 750-acre township area being developed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. It will manufacture components of LED lights.

The Greater Noida Authority’s township project will receive investments from a Chinese company Chenfeng. Investing Rs 600 crore, the company will make components of street LED lights. A curtain raiser ceremony uniting the employees of Chenfeng and officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) was held marking the start of the manufacturing plant. It is expected to be operative in the next one-and-a-half years.

Chenfeng is expected to generate employment opportunities for more than 5,000 individuals. Officials of Chenfeng said that the area for their plan was chosen after surveying various places across the country. Chenfeng’s manufacturing plant will be raised in an area of 64,000 sq metres.

The GNIDA is developing a 750-acre township area for companies to set up their base for manufacturing and other activities. According to officials, four of the five companies — Haer Electronics, Satkriti Infotainment, Chenfeng, Formi Mobile and J World — have already started constructing their manufacturing plant. The township project is aimed to foster business activities in the region.