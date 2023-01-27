Can ChatGPT dethrone Google? What Gmail creator says

ChatGPT has been causing a stir in the AI industry, by demonstrating its ability to compose essays, marketing strategies, poetry, jokes and even speeches for political figures.

Experts are expressing concern over the capabilities of ChatGPT, a cutting-edge AI tool that was recently launched by OpenAI. According to Paul Buccheit, the creator of Gmail, ChatGPT poses a significant threat to search giant Google, with the potential to disrupt the industry within the next two years.

In just one week after its release in November 2022, ChatGPT has already gained over 1 million users, according to a tweet from OpenAI employee Sam Altman. The tool has been making waves in the AI community, showcasing its ability to write essays, marketing pitches, poems, jokes and even speech for politicians.

Compounding this are worries that AI will take over some human jobs in the near future.

“Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money,” Buccheit tweeted recently.

He also noted that even if Google manages to catch up on AI technology, it will not be able to fully utilize it without compromising the core of their business.

Recently, a professor from the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania conducted a test on ChatGPT and was amazed by its performance. Professor Christian Terwiesch evaluated ChatGPT’s ability on the Operations Management final exam, which is a standard MBA course.

According to a Fortune magazine report, the professor wrote in a research paper that the AI chatbot “performed exceptionally well on basic operations management and process analysis questions, including those based on case studies.” However, the professor also noted that it had limitations and was unable to solve “more complex process analysis issues”.

On Wednesday, news agency AFP reported that ChatGPT had successfully completed exams at a law school in the United States, after writing essays on a variety of legal topics, such as constitutional law, taxation and torts.

A professor at Minnesota University Law School, Jonathan Choi, published a white paper in which he and his colleagues revealed that the bot had earned an overall grade of C+.