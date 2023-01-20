After Microsoft, Google’s Alphabet to lay off 12,000 employees globally

Online food delivery platform Swiggy also lays off 380 employees as part of a ‘restructuring exercise’

A day after tech giant Microsoft fired its 10,000 employees, Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., is all set to lay off 12,000 of its workforce globally.

Incidentally, it is not only the tech sector that is witnessing the layoffs, as online food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday laid off 380 employees as part of a “restructuring exercise” citing challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Not the first tech giant to resort to layoffs

With the announcement, Google has joined a host of other tech giants that have resorted to job cuts, including its rival Microsoft Corp, in view of faltering global economy and rising inflation. Earlier, Amazon too had initiated its largest ever lay-offs, affecting 18,000 of its workforce across the globe. The layoffs are global and impact the US staff immediately, said Google.

“I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI,” said Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai in the note. According to reports, Google’s layoffs have come following pressure from investors to adopt a more aggressive strategy to curb spending. Google has also resorted to a series of cost-cutting moves in the recent months.

Overhiring a case of poor judgment: Swiggy

Meanwhile, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said that overhiring was a case of “poor judgement” where he should have done better. In an internal email, Majety, Co-Founder and CEO, also apologised to the affected employees and said the “extremely difficult decision” taken after “exploring all available options” and offered an employee assistance plan for the impacted people.

Majety said the growth rate for food delivery has slowed down versus the company’s projections. “This meant that we needed to revisit our overall indirect costs to hit our profitability goals. While we had already initiated actions on other indirect costs like infrastructure, office/facilities etc., we needed to right-size our overall personnel costs also in line with the projections for the future,” he added.

Earlier in the morning, he had addressed a townhall of Swiggy employees. As part of the employee assistance plan, Swiggy has offered cash payout, ranging from three to six months based on the affected employees tenure and grade. They will receive either an assured three months’ pay or notice period plus 15 days’ exgratia for every completed year of service plus balance earned leave as per policy, whichever is higher.

