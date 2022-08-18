Apple to launch iPhone 14 on September 7: All you need to know

Apple is planning bigger changes in the iPhone 14 Pro line, most significant will be to the camera system, which will appear slightly larger to consumers

US tech giant Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 14 series on September 7, Wednesday, and it will be a virtual event rather than an in-person one, according to a report.

Apple Inc. is aiming to hold a launch event on September 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line, a Bloomberg report said on Wednesday (August 17) citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The new iPhones will kick off a busy fall product season, which will also include multiple new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads, and three Apple Watch models, it added.

Earlier this month, a user yeux1122 on the Korean blog Naver (via MacRumors), said iPhone 14’s base model will start at $799, the same entry price as last year’s iPhone 13.

After the launch on September 7, iPhone 14 series will be available in stores by September 16 and some retail store employees have been told to prepare for a major new product release on that day, the report further stated.

Talking about what to expect in the standard iPhone 14, it will be similar to iPhone 13.

However, there are plans for bigger changes in the iPhone 14 Pro line. The front-facing camera cutout, known as the notch, will be replaced with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID sensors and a hole-punch-sized area for the camera. A faster chip will be added to the iPhone 14 Pro.

The most significant iPhone 14 Pro changes will be to the camera system, which will appear slightly larger to consumers. The Pro models will gain a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera alongside 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensors. Apple is also planning improvements to video recording and battery life, the report said.

In July, Apple announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended June 25, 2022. The company posted a June quarter revenue record of $83 billion, up 2% year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.20.

“This quarter’s record results speak to Apple’s constant efforts to innovate, to advance new possibilities, and to enrich the lives of our customers,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “As always, we are leading with our values, and expressing them in everything we build, from new features that are designed to protect user privacy and security, to tools that will enhance accessibility, part of our longstanding commitment to create products for everyone.”

“Our June quarter results continued to demonstrate our ability to manage our business effectively despite the challenging operating environment. We set a June quarter revenue record and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment and product category,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “During the quarter, we generated nearly $23 billion in operating cash flow, returned over $28 billion to our shareholders, and continued to invest in our long-term growth plans.”