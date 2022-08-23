Apple iPhone 14 to be made in India from November: Report

iPhone 14 is set to be launched on September 7. Pro models are likely to have a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera alongside 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensors

US tech giant Apple is planning to manufacture its iPhone 14 series in India from November, two months after the launch, according to a report.

“Apple Inc. plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated,” a Bloomberg report said.

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India and shorten the lag in production of the new iPhone from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, according to people familiar with the matter, it added.

Foxconn Technology Group, the primary manufacturer of iPhones, studied the process of shipping components from China and assembling the iPhone 14 device at its plant outside Chennai, they said.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing for the biggest launch of the year. The company will introduce the next generation of the iPhone 14 series along with other devices at an event scheduled for early September.

The smartphones to be introduced as per speculations are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The company is reportedly planning to unveil the new phone series at an event on September 7.

According to Bloomberg, the new line-up of devices will go on sale from September 16.

While most of the new launches are made in the second or third week of September but the iPhone 14 series is reportedly to make an early debut.

The price of the iPhone14 could be higher than the iPhone 13 series which was launched with a starting price of ₹79,990. While some claim that Apple will retain the old prices. However, experts feel that the new smartphone series could show an average hike of about 15% from the older version.

This time the brand has reportedly decided to scrap its iPhone Mini model that was launched with the iPhone 12 series.

Reports suggest that Apple iPhone 14 will more or less have a similar design to the iPhone 13 series and only the Pro models are rumoured to get a major design upgrade.

The Pro-models are also speculated to get an upgraded A16 chipset.

As per the report, the company is planning major changes for the new series. Apple is expected to replace the front-facing camera cut-out, known as the notch, with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID sensors and a hole-punch-sized area for the camera. This will provide users with slightly more screen space. The company is also expected to add a faster chip to the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple, meanwhile, will retain the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 in the regular iPhone 14 models.

The report claims that the Pro models will have a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera alongside 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensors. The phone series will have a triple rear-camera setup.

The iPhone 14 models are likely to offer a glass back design with aluminium frames. The regular model is rumoured to have a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display. The iPhone 14 Pro models are speculated to have a 6.7-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Among other anticipated releases are iPad 10.2, iPad Pro 12.9, and iPad Pro 11.