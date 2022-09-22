Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 begins September 23

Amazon customers will be able to get exciting deals on the widest selection of products including smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics and much more

‘Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022’, Amazon’s biggest annual sale, will begin on Friday, September 23. Amazon customers will be able to get exciting deals on the widest selection of products including smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics and much more.

Tech lovers will get exciting offers from top brands like Samsung, Apple, Redmi, boAt, Lenovo, Mi, etc.

Also read: Amazon slashes selling fee for new vendors by 50% ahead of festive season

Amazon’s Prime members will get 24-hour early access to the sale starting midnight on September 22.

Advertisement

Smartphones and mobile accessories

There will be up to 40% off on smartphones and mobile accessories including the bestselling models and devices.

Smartphones will start from ₹5,489 and mobile accessories from ₹49.

The newly launched OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition will be available at ₹29,499 including bank offers and Amazon Pay cashback.

Xiaomi phones will start from ₹6,499.

Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available at its lowest price ever of ₹8,499. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available from ₹11,999.

iPhone 12 starting price is ₹39,999.

Headsets will be available from ₹99 and power banks from ₹549.

Home appliances

About 350+ TVs will be available at their lowest prices. There will be up to 70% off on TVs and home appliances with an additional cashback of up to ₹10,750 on cart value.

Washing machines will be available at a starting price of ₹5,999. Top load semi-automatic machines will be available starting at ₹10,499.

Side-by-side refrigerators will start from ₹39,999 with exchange offers up to ₹14,000.

Double door refrigerators will start at ₹16,990.

Split air conditioners will start from ₹14,999.

Also read: How ONDC seeks to bring Amazon, Flipkart on even keel with kiranas

Laptops