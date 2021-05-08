All you need to know about PUBG’s new India-specific game

From new restrictions for children to an updated privacy policy, the company is keen to comply with Indian rules

Krafton Inc, the developer behind PUBG, will soon launch a battle royale game specifically for the Indian market, called Battlegrounds Mobile India. Despite the new name and India-centric logo, Battlegrounds will be basically PUBG Mobile, but in a new form.

PUBG was banned in India in September 2020 due to the mobile app’s links to China’s Tencent. At the time of its ban, the game was the country’s top downloaded title, with more than 50 million users.

Also read: Users spot PUBG Mobile India APK, Google Play Store download links

Advertisement

Along with PUBG Mobile, the government had also banned TikTok, WeChat, and other Chinese apps for “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India”.

With Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton hopes to allay the Indian government’s concerns.

Pre-registration

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registration, which will give players early access to the game ahead of the launch.

New Restrictions for Children

Players below 18 years of age will need to register for the game with a phone number that belongs to their parent or guardian. They will only be able to access the title for a maximum of three hours every day and will also not be able to spend over ₹7,000 per day for in-app purchases. However, it is not clear how the game will verify the age of each player.

New Data Privacy Policy

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to fix security issues issues with a clear emphasis on privacy. “Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. However, we may transfer your data to other countries and/or regions to operate the game service and/or to meet legal requirements,” the game’s new privacy policy says. “In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India.”

Unanswered Questions

It is not clear how close the gameplay and interface of the app be to PUBG Mobile. Will there be new maps and will game modes like TDM be available? Will players still be able to play the game with those outside India? Will users be able to carry over their accounts and in-app purchases from the banned global version of PUBG Mobile? These and several other questions still remain unanswered. Krafton should provide more clarity closer to the game’s launch. Keep an eye on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website.