Adani Group gets unified licence to offer telecom services in India

A report suggests that the Adani Data Networks has received a unified licence from the Department of Telecommunications, only in six circles, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Mumbai

The Adani Group has been granted the unified licence to offer full-fledged telecom services in India. The company had recently entered the telecom sector after buying spectrum in the recent 5G spectrum auction.

“Adani Data Networks has been granted UL (AS),” said an official source. Another official source, however, said the permit was granted on Monday (October 10).

The Adani Group has, however, not revealed any plans on introducing a telecom network to take off Jio and Airtel.

The company had earlier said that it does not intend to offer retail telecom services and has purchased the 5G spectrum for its data centres as well as the super app it is building to support businesses by electricity distribution to airports, and gas retailing to ports.

The Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL) had acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimeter wave band amounted ₹212 crore for 20 years.

“The newly-acquired 5G spectrum is expected to help create a unified digital platform that will accelerate the pace and scale of the Adani group’s digitisation of its core infrastructure, primary industry and B2C business portfolio,” the Adani group had said.