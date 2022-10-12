Apple to roll out 5G software update in India this December

Apple Inc says it would push software upgrades to recent models, including iPhone 12, 13, 14 and iPhone SE, which do not support the network currently, according to industry sources

Apple Inc will start upgrading its iPhone models in India this December to make them compatible with 5G networks, the company said on Wednesday. Apple’s statement comes in the wake of the government pressing mobile phone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung to adopt the high-speed network. The 5G network, launched on October 1, seeks to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system.

Apple is presently testing the 5G-enabled iPhones that include iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series, along with the iPhone SE (3rd Generation) on the mobile operators that have gone live with 5G services in India. Apple will release the update in December once the company is satisfied that the experience of using 5G networks has no issues for the end user.

Upgrades on recent models

The company said it would push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, 13, 12 and iPhone SE, which do not support the network currently, according to industry sources.

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed,” Apple said in a statement. “5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December.”

Top bureaucrats in the telecom and IT departments will chair a meeting on Wednesday for early 5G adoption, asking executives from Apple, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi, as well as domestic telecom operators like Reliance, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to be present, according to a news agency.

Software compatible?

While Bharti Airtel will provide the 5G service in eight locations Reliance Jio will do so in four locations. According to industry insiders, Apple’s iPhone models, including the most recent iPhone 14, as well as many of Samsung’s top smartphones, do not have software compatible with enabling 5G in India.

Apple is testing 5G support on iPhones on both Airtel’s non-standalone network, and Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G network, which are the only two carriers that have gone live with their 5G networks. Apple is likely have to do another round of testing with the cash-strapped telecom Vodafone’s 5G network when it is enabled. Vodafone Idea had earlier said it will enable 5G services on its network ‘soon’. iPhone 12 and upwards are being tested to ensure users get improved call quality, video streaming, download and upload speeds, and improved stability on 5G networks.