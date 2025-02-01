Budget Live: 100% FDI allowed in insurance sector; Rs 10,000 crore fund for startups

It's the big Budget Day!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 continues efforts to accelerate growth and provide inclusive development.

Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman said, "Together we embark on journey to unlock our potential for greater prosperity." She asserted that the Indian economy is fastest-growing among all developing economies.

In her record 8th straight Budget presentation, the finance minister said, "We see the next five years as unique opportunity to stimulate growth."

Meanwhile, The Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled by the Finance Minister in both Houses. has estimated India's GDP growing in the range of 6.3-6.8 per cent in FY26, much lower than what is needed to become a developed country.

