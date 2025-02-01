Budget Live: 100% FDI allowed in insurance sector; Rs 10,000 crore fund for startups
Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014
It's the big Budget Day!
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 continues efforts to accelerate growth and provide inclusive development.
Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman said, "Together we embark on journey to unlock our potential for greater prosperity." She asserted that the Indian economy is fastest-growing among all developing economies.
In her record 8th straight Budget presentation, the finance minister said, "We see the next five years as unique opportunity to stimulate growth."
Meanwhile, The Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled by the Finance Minister in both Houses. has estimated India's GDP growing in the range of 6.3-6.8 per cent in FY26, much lower than what is needed to become a developed country.
Live Updates
- 1 Feb 2025 11:56 AM IST
FDI limit for insurance sector will be raised from 74% to 100%: FM
"The FDI limit for the Insurance Sector will be raised from 74 to 100 percent. This enhanced limit will be available for those companies which invest the entire premium in India. The current guardrails and conditionalities associated with foreign investment will be reviewed and simplified." - FM
- 1 Feb 2025 11:55 AM IST
Govt to extend mudra loans to homestays; develop 50 tourism sites in partnership with states
The government will develop top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states and also extend mudra loans to homestays, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
In efforts to boost tourism in the country, Sitharaman said medical tourism will be promoted in partnership with the private sector and the government will also give special focus to destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha.
Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, the minister also said financial support will be provided for Western Kosi Canal, benefiting 50,000 hectare in Mithilanchal region in Bihar.
- 1 Feb 2025 11:51 AM IST
Modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations to be launched: FM
The government will launch modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations to help 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Sitharaman said the government will also facilitate greenfield airports in Bihar to meet future needs of the state.
Besides, support will be provided for western Kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectares in Mithilanchal region in Bihar, she added.
The government will also encourage minor minerals through best practices and institutions of state mining, she added.
Sitharaman also noted that 100 GW of nuclear power is essential for India's energy transition.