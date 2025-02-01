No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh: Know the revised slabs under new regime

The Narendra Modi 3.0 government has taken some load off the middle class, finally.

In a much-needed revision, the government has by raised the exemption limits and rejigged the income tax slabs under the new regime to reduce the burden on taxpayers. Here are the revised tax slabs:

Up to Rs 4 Lakh: Nil

Rs 4-8 lakh: 5%

Rs 8-12 lakh: 10%

Rs 12-16 lakh: 15%

Rs 16-20 lakh: 20%

Rs 20-24 lakh: 25%

Above Rs 24 lakh: 30%

Also read: Budget Live: Big relief for salaried and middle class: No I-T up to Rs 12 lakh

Under the new regime, salaried employees with an annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh won’t have to pay any income tax.

After taking into account a standard deduction of Rs 75,000, this nil tax limit will be Rs 12.75 lakh per annum. Therefore, salaried taxpayers with an annual income of up to Rs 12.75 lakh will have to pay no tax.



