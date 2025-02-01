Budget: Top 10 announcements: Cheer for farmers, women and gig workers
The Finance Minister said the Union Budget 2025-26 continues efforts to accelerate growth and provide inclusive development
1. Budget 2025-2026 focusses on four key areas – women, youth, farmers, and the poor.
2. Investment and turnover limit for classification of MSMEs enhanced.
3. India Post to be transformed into a large public logistics organization with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to become catalyst for rural economy.
4. Government to enhance credit guarantee cover for MSMEs to improve credit access.
5. Fund of funds for start-ups to be set up with ₹10,000 crore contribution from the government.
6. The government to launch ₹2 crore term loan to 5 lakh first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs.
7. To promote footwear and leather sectors, a focussed scheme will be launched.
8. Manufacturing mission to be set up for SME and large industries.
9. Social Security Scheme for over 1 crore gig workers
10. 10,000 additional seats will be created in Medical colleges across the country.