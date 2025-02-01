MSMEs’ day out: Budget push aimed as much at jobs as at pushing sector

Over the past decade, demonetisation, the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the COVID-19 pandemic have dealt one blow after another to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), a major driver of the Indian economy that is often considered its backbone.

Thousands of MSMEs have shut shop in this time and there have been repeated requests from India Inc. for government relief to these enterprises. As MSMEs — employing an estimated 7.5 crore Indians and generating a chunk of India’s manufacturing — struggled for survival, the effect reflected on the economy too.

On Friday (January 31), the Economic Survey pointed out that while the profits of large corporates (Nifty 500 firms) had gone up significantly in the last fiscal, wage growth had remained pathetic. Nor did employment go up proportionately, going to show that the prosperity of bigger firms does not necessarily help wage earners.

All-round support

Waking up to the imminent need to address the plight of MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) made some major announcements to give them a leg up.

“India’s MSMEs — numbering around 5.7 crore — play a critical role in the economy, with over one crore registered MSMEs employing 7.5 crore people and contributing 36 per cent to our manufacturing output. These enterprises, producing high-quality goods, are responsible for 45 per cent of India’s exports, positioning the nation as a global manufacturing hub,” Sitharaman said in her speech.

The Budget has provided comprehensive support to MSMEs through expanded credit access, payment security, infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and export facilitation. These measures aim to increase MSMEs’ competitiveness, generate employment, and drive economic growth.

Change in definition

To begin with, the investment limit for the classification of MSMEs will go up by two-and-a-half times, while the turnover limit has been doubled.

Now, any firm with investment up to Rs 2.5 crore and turnover under Rs 10 crore will be classified as “micro”. A company with investment up to Rs 25 crore and turnover up to Rs 100 crore will be classified as “small” and a firm with investment up to Rs 125 crore and turnover under Rs 500 crore will be classified as “medium”.

“The government’s strategic revision of MSME classification limits is a game-changing reform set to unlock immense growth potential for millions of small businesses across India,” said Sameer Gupta, Chairman and CMD of Jakson Group, reviewing the Budget for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“By expanding investment and turnover thresholds, this move fosters a more adaptive and supportive ecosystem, empowering entrepreneurs to scale, innovate, and strengthen economic resilience. This visionary step will undoubtedly accelerate the MSME sector’s transformative journey,” he added.

More credit to MSMEs

Among the key pushes, Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated to the Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs (CGTMSE), which offers collateral-free loans. This will enable Rs 2 lakh crore in additional lending, while the credit limit has been increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore for MSMEs.