Medical colleges to get 10,000 additional seats: Sitharaman

Ten thousand seats will be added to medical colleges all over India next year, with the aim of adding 75,000 seats in the next five years, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday.

Unveiling the Union Budget 2025, the minister also said that additional infrastructure will be created for five Indian Institute of Technologies or IITs set up after 2014 to admit 6,500 students.

Also read: Budget: Top 10 announcements: Cheer for farmers, women and gig workers

Centres of excellence

Sitharaman said five National Centres of Excellence would be set up with global expertise and partnerships so as to equip youth with the skills needed for 'Make in India, Make for the World'.

She said a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education would open with an outlay of ₹500 crore.