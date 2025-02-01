Budget | Health expenditure rises to Rs 1.15 lakh-cr, but challenges remain

The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated a total of ₹1.15 lakh crore to the health sector, marking a substantial increase from previous years. According to the Finance Minister, the key focus areas include the expansion of public health schemes, strengthening of primary and tertiary care facilities, and the integration of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence into healthcare delivery. The budget also emphasises the importance of Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY), with an allocation of ₹9,406 crore, aimed at providing universal healthcare coverage to millions of vulnerable families. Additionally, ₹4,200 crore has been earmarked for the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), which focuses on upgrading hospitals and primary health centers (PHCs). Also Read: No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh: Know the revised slabs under new regime To address the shortage of healthcare professionals, ₹1,675 crore has been allocated for human resources and medical education, targetting the training of doctors and paramedics. The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), with an allocation of ₹340 crore, aims to expand digital health records and improve healthcare accessibility through technology. Furthermore, ₹710 crore has been dedicated to medical research and AI in healthcare, focussing on disease surveillance and AI-driven diagnostics.



The budget also allocates ₹478 crore for tertiary care and specialised institutes, including the expansion of AIIMS and regional health centres. These allocations reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing India’s healthcare challenges, but their success will depend on effective implementation and sustained investment in the sector. Also Read: Union Budget: FM showers election-bound Bihar with sops, projects However, this allocation still falls short of addressing the vast infrastructure gaps, particularly in rural and under-served areas. Key health-related announcements: 1. Universal access to high-quality healthcare The government reiterated its commitment to providing universal access to high-quality, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare. This aligns with the broader goal of ensuring zero poverty and 100 per cent skilled labour with meaningful employment. However, the budget lacks specific measures to address the rural-urban healthcare divide, which remains a significant barrier to achieving universal health coverage. 2. Expansion of medical education The budget highlights the government’s efforts to expand medical education, with 1.1 lakh undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical seats added over the past decade—a 30 per cent increase. In the coming year, 10,000 additional seats will be introduced, with a target of 75,000 new seats over the next five years.























