Sadhguru on Day 1 At COP28: 'Soil is the ultimate unifier'

Sadhguru, Founder, "Save Soil Movement", attended the inaugural sessions of the COP28, Dubai on Friday (December 1).

Several world leaders were in attendance, including the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Indian PM Narendra Modi, World Bank President Ajay Banga, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment HE Mariam Almheiri, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“It doesn't matter who you are, what you believe, or which heaven you will go to, all of us come from the same soil, we eat off the same soil, and when we die, we will go back to the same soil. Soil is the ultimate unifier! Faith leaders can play an instrumental role in influencing and inspiring people and policymakers to enact soil revitalization policies,” Sadhguru said in his inaugural address at the Faith Pavilion of COP28.

