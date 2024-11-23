Over 1,100 Chennai students join Yi run to break mental health stigma

The campuses of Jeppiaar Engineering College and Jeppiaar University were filled with energy and purpose as over 1,100 students came together for the Yi Run, an initiative by Young Indians (Yi) to raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health.

The event was flagged off by Mr. Aravindhan P, IPS, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, whose presence as Chief Guest showed the urgency of addressing mental health issues in today’s society. Senior academic figures, including Dr. Shaleesha A. Stanley, Dean of Academics at Jeppiaar Engineering College, and Pro-Chancellor of Jeppiaar University, joined hands with faculty and students to lend their support.

Resounding success

Also in attendance were Dr. K. Sentil Kumar, Principal of Jeppiaar Engineering College, and Dr. J. Jebastine, Vice Principal, along with Yi Nodal Officers Mr. R. Balamurugan and Mrs. M. Merlin. Mr. Srivas Ananthraman, Chair of Yi Chennai, and other Yi members ensured the event was a resounding success.

A key moment of the Yi Run saw participants form the Yi symbol, a striking visual representation of their collective commitment to mental health advocacy. Messages of hope and understanding were shared, fostering an environment where conversations about mental health were encouraged and normalised.

Mental well being

This initiative by the Yi Health Vertical is part of their ongoing efforts to provide resources and raise awareness about mental well-being. By engaging young people in campaigns like this, they are fostering a culture of openness and support, essential for breaking long-standing stigmas.

The Yi Run was more than a physical activity; it was a movement towards building a judgement-free and inclusive society where mental health is prioritised. Events like these are a testament to the power of collective action in creating lasting change, reminding us that addressing mental health starts with awareness, unity, and a commitment to compassion.

