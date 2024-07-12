sponsored
Young Indians holds event in Chennai to raise awareness about drug abuse
The event saw participation from over 1,000 students representing 22 different colleges; the panel discussion was held at Women's Christian College
Young Indians (Yi), the youth arm of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), organised an interactive event in Chennai to raise awareness about drug, alcohol, and nicotine abuse.
The event aimed to explore preventative measures with the students of Chennai and saw participation from over 1,000 students representing 22 different colleges. The panel discussion was held at the Women's Christian College in Nungambakkam.
List of panelists
The panelists included Mr Aravindhan IPS, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Dr Shiva Prakash Srinivasan, MBBS, MD, Head of Clinical Services and Training at SCARF, Ms Soumya Shankar Raman, Head of Therapy and Operations at TTK De-Addiction Hospital, and Mr Muddassir Altaf, an internationally renowned life and business coach.
Ashwin Kumar, Yi Chennai Health Chair, and Smylee Nallalagu, Yi Chennai Health Co-Chair, were also part of the panel.
The panelists were felicitated by Mr Srivas Anantharaman, Yi Chennai Chair, Mr Varan Mittal, Yi Chennai Co-chair, and Mr Pratheep Chandramohan, Regional Yuva Mentor and immediate past chair of Yi Chennai.
Mr Vijay Srinivas, Senior Social Media Executive with The Federal, gave a speech on how the media can help society combat the drug menace.
Legal implications
Mr Aravindhan IPS spoke about the legal implications of substance abuse and the work of the Narcotics Control Bureau, highlighting the social and psychological effects of addiction on students.
Dr Shiva Prakash discussed the physical and mental impacts of substance use on the developing brain of the youth. Ms Soumya Shankar addressed the social repercussions of addiction and emphasized the need for support from family and friends. Mr Muddassir provided strategies for resisting peer pressure and stressed the importance of focusing on life goals.
The event also featured the launch of the cover page for an upcoming mental wellness journal curated by the Yi Chennai health team. Two captivating mime performances by students from Women's Christian College and Dr MGR Educational And Research Institute added a creative touch to the proceedings. Additionally, all attendees took an E-Pledge to say "No to Drugs."
The event was a resounding success, offering students and faculty a comprehensive perspective on the complex issue of substance addiction. Participants were equipped with valuable information to help them make informed choices and support their peers.
