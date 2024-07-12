Young Indians holds event in Chennai to raise awareness about drug abuse

Young Indians (Yi), the youth arm of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), organised an interactive event in Chennai to raise awareness about drug, alcohol, and nicotine abuse.

The event aimed to explore preventative measures with the students of Chennai and saw participation from over 1,000 students representing 22 different colleges. The panel discussion was held at the Women's Christian College in Nungambakkam.

List of panelists

The panelists included Mr Aravindhan IPS, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Dr Shiva Prakash Srinivasan, MBBS, MD, Head of Clinical Services and Training at SCARF, Ms Soumya Shankar Raman, Head of Therapy and Operations at TTK De-Addiction Hospital, and Mr Muddassir Altaf, an internationally renowned life and business coach.