Young Indians Chennai Chapter celebrates International Women's Day

In a celebration of resilience, leadership, and triumph, Young Indians, Chennai Chapter, hosted an International Women's Day program at Phoenix Market City, Chennai, on Sunday (March 10).

Young Indians, the youth arm of CII, is a peer-to-peer network that consists of professionals and entrepreneurs from all walks of life, coming together to conduct impactful nation-building activities.

This event aimed to shed light on the challenges women face and empower them through inspiring stories shared by accomplished women leaders.

The program, hosted by members of Young Indians, Chennai Chapter – Ms. Nikita More and Ms. Pallavi K. Nair, commenced with a thought-provoking panel discussion on "Empowering Women: Stories of Leadership and Triumph." The distinguished panellists included Ms. Meena Chabbria (VP Media Sales for South - PVR Cinemas), Dr. Prithika Chary (Senior Consultant Neurologist, Neurosurgeon, and Epileptologist), Dr. Srimathy Kesan (Founder & CEO of Space Kidz India), and Ms. Paloma Rao (TV Anchor and Presenter), moderated by Mr. T.T. Keshav, a fellow member of Young Indians, Chennai Chapter.

Personal journeys

The second panel discussion, "Inspiring Stories of Resilience: Women's Impact on Society," featured Ms. Latha Kumaraswami (Managing Trustee, Tanker Foundation), Ms. B.S. Vijayalakshmi (General Manager - Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women), Ms. Poonam Natarajan (Founder, Spastics Society of India), and Ms. Viji Chandrasekhar (Actor and Entrepreneur), moderated by Dr. Ajay Narasimhan, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals.

The speakers delved into their personal journeys, sharing the hardships they faced while growing both personally and professionally. Emphasising the pivotal role of education, they underscored the need for all women to have access to quality education.

Pride in representing women in their respective fields was evident, coupled with a strong encouragement for women to pursue careers in any industry. Key discussions revolved around the importance of having more women in senior positions in the workplace, the collaborative effort required from both genders to uplift women in society, and the necessity of changing laws to foster a truly "women-inclusive" society.

The panelists also stressed the significance of nurturing young women to achieve their goals and dreams and promoting a culture of collaboration over competition.

Companies honoured

In a heartening interlude, the "Champions of Chennai" segment honoured three exemplary companies led by women for their extraordinary work in the city of Chennai under the umbrella of "Accessibility." The awardees were The Cambridge Academy, Yein Udaan and SSG Trust.

Beyond the enriching discussions, the event featured a compelling mime performance by YUVA students from Dr. M.G.R. Engineering College, Chennai, urging the audience to stay away from harmful substances. A vibrant dance performance by YUVA students from Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai, added a cultural touch to the celebration.

The event concluded with heartfelt remarks from Chapter Chair, Mr. Srivas Anatharaman, and a vote of thanks by Co-Chair, Mr. Varan Mittal. A ceremonial cake cutting, symbolising unity and celebration, involved all participating women members and members of the organizing committee at the very end as the crowd dispersed.

Young Indians, Chennai Chapter, continues to champion the cause of women empowerment.

