Meghalaya polls result: NPP takes lead, tough contest on in South Tura

By 11 am, incumbent CM Conrad Sangma’s NPP was leading in 22 seats with a 31.6% vote share

Defying all odds, the National People’s Party (NPP) took a clear lead in the Meghalaya Assembly election, early trends showed on Thursday (March 2).

Counting of votes began at 8 am and by 11 am, incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s party was leading in 22 seats with a 31.6% vote share in the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly.

One of the toughest contests was predicted for the South Tura constituency, where Conrad is pitted against militant-turned-politician Bernard N Marak of BJP. At 10.45 am, Conrad was leading by only 44 votes against Marak, his nearest rival, showed the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

In West Shillong, with a 46.6% vote share, Paul Lyngdoh of UDP was far ahead of Mohendro Rapsang of NPP and Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie. At Sutnga Saipung, state Congress chief Vincent Pala was trailing behind NPP’s Santa Mary Shylla by 620 votes.

In Tikrikilla, Trinamool Congress’s Mukul Sangma was trailing behind NPP’s Jimmy Sangma by 1945 votes as well as BJP’s Rahinath Barchung by 829 votes. He was doing better in Songsak, the other seat he is contesting, taking a lead of 457 votes against nearest rival Nihim D Shira of NPP.

In Pynursula, incumbent Deputy CM, Prestone Tynsong of NPP, was leading with a 39% vote share.