Live | Assembly poll results: BJP leads in Tripura, NPP ahead in Meghalaya, NDPP buoyant in Nagaland

The Election Commission (EC) will declare the Assembly election 2023 results of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura on Thursday (March 2). Counting has begun at 8 am.
Who leads where:
TRIPURA
BJP+ IPFT 41 seats
Tpira Mohta 6
Left+ Congress 7
MEGHALAYA
NPP 27
BJP 12
Congress 6
NAGALAND
NDDP + BJP 35
NPF 8
The counting of votes for by-elections to one assembly constituency each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and two assembly seats in Maharashtra has also begun.
In Erode East Assembly bypolls, the contest is between Congress’ candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK’s Thennarasu.