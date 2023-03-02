Live | Assembly poll results: BJP leads in Tripura, NPP ahead in Meghalaya, NDPP buoyant in Nagaland

The Election Commission (EC) will declare the Assembly election 2023 results of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura on Thursday (March 2). Counting has begun at 8 am.

Stay tuned to The Federal.com for real-time updates on counting and trends.

Who leads where:

TRIPURA

BJP+ IPFT 41 seats

Tpira Mohta 6

Left+ Congress 7

MEGHALAYA

NPP 27

BJP 12

Congress 6

NAGALAND

NDDP + BJP 35

NPF 8

The counting of votes for by-elections to one assembly constituency each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and two assembly seats in Maharashtra has also begun.

In Erode East Assembly bypolls, the contest is between Congress’ candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK’s Thennarasu.