Karnataka: Bommai calls Congress corrupt, says Cong bandh will evoke no response

Accusing the Congress of indulging in rampant corruption while in power, Bommai claimed that the then CM Siddaramaiah had set ‘targets’ for ministers in his cabinet

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the Congress call for a two-hour bandh on March 9, as part of its campaign against the ruling BJP over alleged corruption, will not get any response from the people, as the opposition party itself is on the “verge of getting bandh (shut)”.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in rampant corruption while in power, he claimed that the then CM Siddaramaiah had set “targets” for ministers in his cabinet.

Also read: With elections in sight, Karnataka CM announces farmer-friendly budget

Bommai targets Congress

Advertisement

“Congress is the well of corruption, their sins are not just one or two. Congress itself is on the verge of getting bandh, so by means of such protests and bandh they want to safeguard their political future. It won’t get any response, because those who make allegations should be of clean hands, only then it will have some value,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he alleged that the Congress has indulged in corruption in the past during the procurement of pillows and beds, among others.

‘Cong corrupt’

“From small projects to big irrigation projects, they have indulged in corruption. Siddaramaiah, the then CM, had set a target for all his ministers; ask M B Patil, K J George, (H C) Mahadevappa among others, regarding the targets set for them,” the CM said, adding that people will not pay heed to the bandh call given by the Congress, as their “hands are completely immersed in corruption”.

“People know about their (Congress) tricks and games, people are aware as to who is true; anyways there is election by May, and people will decide in the electoral battle,” he added.

Congress bandh call

The Karnataka Congress has called the bandh following the recovery of over Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash from its MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Madal by the Lokayukta, in an alleged bribery case.

Also read: Karnataka Lokayukta arrests BJP MLA’s son for taking ₹40L bribe, recovers ₹8 crore in raids

Announcing the bandh from 9 to 11 am on Thursday, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said, schools, colleges, transport and health services will not be disturbed.

(With agency inputs)