JD(S) open for tie-up with both Congress and BJP, says HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that he is confident of winning 50 seats in this Karnataka assembly election and he will strike an alliance with the party that falls in line with his conditions

On the eve of counting day, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy declared that he is open to enter into an alliance either with the BJP or the Congress. But, it will depend on which party agrees to meet his conditions.

A report in Deccan Herald quoting the JD(S) leader and the former chief minister of Karnataka, said that he is confident of winning 50 seats in this Karnataka assembly election. And, he will strike an alliance with the party that falls in line with his conditions.

The JD(S) leader flew to Singapore shortly after voting day on Wednesday (May 10) for medical reasons and is expected back on counting day (Saturday, May 13).

Kumaraswamy’s statement comes in the backdrop of many exit polls predicting a fractured mandate with the Congress having an edge over the other political parties. The JD(S) leader who has even broken down in public, when he was heading a coalition government in Karnataka, has come up with some conditions which have to be met before he agrees to sign an alliance with the BJP or the Congress.

His first condition is that he should be allowed to have a free hand in the running of the government, said the report. Secondly, he should be allowed to implement the promises made in the JD(S) manifesto and thirdly, he wanted JD (S) MLAs to get coveted portfolios like water resources, power and public works.

Kumaraswamy is not keen on a coalition coordination committee, which was in existence when the JD(S) had tied up with the Congress. Moreover, there should be no interference in the matters related to the JD(S) territories – Mandya and Hassan and finally, no ideology-related decisions were to be made without a joint consultation.

According to political observers, JD(S) president Deve Gowda will make the final decision on the party’s alliance partner if it is required. However, in March, Kumaraswamy, who had always been predicting a fractured mandate in this 2023 election, had admitted that he had received “feelers” from the high commands of both BJP and Congress.

Karnataka had a hung assembly in 2018, 2008 and 2004, which resulted in unstable coalition governments.