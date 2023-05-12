Karnataka polls: BJP will have clear majority, form govt, says Bommai on counting eve

"We will get absolute majority. We have got our ground report from all constituencies and districts… We are fully confident we will reach the magic figure," the chief minister said

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday (May 12), expressed confidence that the BJP will win a clear majority in assembly elections on Saturday and there was no need to talk to anyone for a coalition government.

Bommai made the remark after meeting BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa along with other party leaders, including Murugesh Nirani, Byrathi Basavaraj, Lehar Singh Siroya and AT Ramaswamy at Yediyurappa’s residence.

Karnataka recorded its highest-ever voting of 73.19 per cent on Wednesday in the battle for a 224-member Assembly.

Most exit polls have predicted an edge to the Congress over the BJP. Some have indicated the possibility of a hung verdict. But both the Congress and the BJP have claimed they will get a majority.

Responding to a question about the Congress having allegedly booked resorts to keep the MLAs, he said it means they will not get an absolute majority and also that they don’t have trust in their legislators.

Bommai upbeat

On JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s reported statement that he was ready to shake hands with any party that is ready to meet his demands, the chief minister said he had not heard about it.

Asked about BJPs stand in case of a “coalition-government-like situation”, he said he doesn’t want to comment on speculation.

Bommai said the BJP leadership was also confident of getting an absolute majority.

(With agency inputs)