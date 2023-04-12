Former Karnataka Dy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP after being denied ticket

Laxman Savadi, a former Deputy Chief Minister, declared that he will be stepping down from the primary membership of the BJP, after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections

Following the ruling party’s decision to deny him a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi announced on Wednesday that he will resign from the primary membership of the BJP.

Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was given ticket in Athani in Belagavi district.

Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani, but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

“I have certainly taken a decision.”

“I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party,” Savadi, a BJP MLC, said in a press conference.

He added that he will take a “strong decision” on Thursday evening and will start working from Friday.

There is speculation that he may join the Congress.

Kumatalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

(With agency inputs)