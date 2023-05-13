‘BJP Mukt Dakshin Bharat’: Congress president Kharge hits out at BJP after Karnataka win

AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge said those who wanted Congress Mukt Bharat ended up facing BJP Mukt Dakshin Bharat

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the thumping victory of the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections, AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said those who wanted Congress Mukt Bharat ended up facing BJP Mukt Dakshin Bharat.

Kharge took a swipe at the BJP, saying egoistic statements will not work anymore and one should understand the sufferings of people. “Those who wanted to make Congress Mukt Bharat (Congress-free India) spoke many things against us but today one thing has come true and that is BJP Mukt Dakshin Bharat (BJP free South India),” Kharge told reporters at a press conference.

Kharge cautioned the Congress leaders, saying they should work with all humility and remain grounded. He termed the party’s win in the May 10 elections as “people’s victory” and not that of any individual.

“After 35 years, we got such a landslide victory. This we should remember. We won because we all won together, which otherwise would not have been possible,” Kharge said.

He underlined that the victory was the result of collective leadership. ”Because we worked together, we won. If we were scattered we would have remained in the same condition as we were in the last time (2018),” Kharge pointed out.

(With Agency inputs)