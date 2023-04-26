Amit Shah issuing threats by linking Congress win with riots: Jairam

Addressing a public meeting in Belagavi, Shah said a Congress win will bring back “dynastic politics” and “Karnataka will be afflicted with riots"

The Congress on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of “issuing threats” by saying that riots will envelop Karnataka if the Congress were to win the May 10 assembly elections.

The Home Minister has issued a “brazenly intimidatory statement”, Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said in New Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting on Tuesday in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, Shah said Karnataka’s development will be in “reverse gear” if the Congress forms a government in the state.

He also said that a Congress victory will bring back “dynastic politics” and “Karnataka will be afflicted with riots”.

Flaying Shah

Hitting back at Shah, Jairam Ramesh said: “This is a brazenly intimidatory statement. The Union Home Minister having allegiance to an organisation banned by India’s very first Home Minister is now issuing threats during an election campaign when staring at certain defeat.”

The Congress had slammed Shah on Tuesday as well over his reported remarks that the Karnataka polls were not just to elect MLAs but to entrust the future of the state in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party claimed that the comments were an “insult” to 6.5 crore Kannadigas.

