Of murder, arrest and crawling: A look at Jagan Mohan’s stint as CM

Rivals criticize him for crawling before the NDA top brass when asked to bend, that too at the expense of the state's interests

On March 15, 2019, in the run-up to the general elections in Andhra Pradesh, 68-year-old Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s uncle, was found dead in a pool of blood at his Pulivendula’s residence. Viveka, former Kadapa MP and ex-minister, is the younger brother of the late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, father of Jaganmohan Reddy and also former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The Y.S. family members initially said it was a natural death, but it was later found to be a gruesome murder.

Jagan Reddy, in electioneering as an opposition leader then, saw the hand of then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party in the crime and demanded a CBI probe as he ‘lacked faith’ in the state police machinery. But Naidu was at his best, consistently making his point that the murder was an offshoot of disputes within the Y.S. family.

Citing a knife attack on him at the Visakhapatnam airport earlier, Reddy even accused Naidu of having masterminded to eliminate him as he in the past “succeeded in killing” his grandfather Y.S. Raja Reddy in 1998. Incidentally, Naidu was the Chief Minister at that time also.

Jagan’s YSR Congress rode to power in 2019 with a landslide victory. There has been no progress in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case though. Suneetha Reddy, Viveka’s daughter, met Jagan after the latter assumed charge as the Chief Minister and expressed anguish over the fate of her father’s murder case. When she lost hope in the Jagan’s government to bring the culprits to book, she moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court and got the case transferred to CBI.

In the petition, Suneetha expressed doubts over the course of investigation, recalling the presence of “key” members in the Jagan’s family at the scene of offence and their attempts to fabricate it as a case of natural death. Her insinuations pointed to the inside angle within the YS family, corroborating the allegations of Jagan’s rival.

In this context, the CBI’s questioning of Rangaiah, believed to be the eye-witness in the case and watchman at the victim’s house, is said to have yielded vital clues pointing to the Jagan’s close family members, according to media reports. If the CBI probe in this direction reaches its logical end, Jaganmohan Reddy may find himself in an embarrassing situation.

The special court constituted to try a batch of money laundering cases involving Jagan, hastened the process with the prospects of scrapping the bail on which he set himself free.

On May 27, 2012, Jaganmohan Reddy was arrested by the CBI and subsequently released on bail 16 months after incarceration. The incumbent Chief Minister is perceived to be at his best to be on good books with the mandarins of the South Block in Delhi in a desperate bid to get some breather in the two vital CBI cases. In the process he is seen to be quite soft in situations that warrant an aggressive posture from him to get his state’s pound of flesh from the Centre.

Jagan’s rivals criticize him saying he is crawling before the NDA top brass when asked to bend at the expense of the state interests. His perceived docile postures take a heavy toll on the Centre’s pre-bifurcation assurances for the state that include the special category status and completion of Polavaram project with national status and amicable settlement of sharing of river waters between the bifurcated states of Andhra and Telangana. The latest developments relating to the Polavaram project and the current inter-state tussle over river waters between the sibling states, a few to mention, are a case in point, exposing Jagan’s overt compulsions.

On July 26 this year, Union Minister for water resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in reply to a question raised by Jagan party’s Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy, categorically said that the Centre will only fund the irrigation component of the Polavaram project, leaving the heavy burden of R&R package costs to the state government. The rehabilitation and relocation involving more than two lakh people, mostly adivasis, from the submergence villages is estimated to cost a little over ₹33,000 crore. The main dam, irrigation component in the parlance of Shekhawat, costs around ₹20,000 crore. The NDA’s latest stand is in contravention to the Union Government’s promise to bear the full cost of Polavaram project by treating it as a national project.

Irrigation experts feel it is unlikely the project will be materialised without completing the R&R process and the state government, with its poor financial condition, is unable to bear such a heavy burden. It will be a big shame for Jagan if he fails to complete it because, after all, Polavaram project is a brainchild of Jagan’s father Rajasekhar Reddy.

While in opposition, Jaganmohan Reddy launched a three-day Jal Deeksha at Nandyal in Kurnool district in May 2016, exposing the then Naidu government’s failure to get the Centre to resolve the river water disputes with Telangana. Reddy accused the TDP government of having mortgaged the state’s interests for sharing of power with the NDA.

Jagan remained silent even as the NDA government usurped the issue of irrigation water, which is a state subject, by issuing a notification defining the contours of the Krishna and the Godavari River Management Boards.

The Centre’s notification leaves little space for the Apex Council in which the chief ministers of Andhra and Telangana are members, for a settling the disputes by the two states through a dialogue.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unlike Jagan Reddy, has adopted an aggressive stand for redrafting of the Bachawat Tribunal to suit the irrigation interests of his state. The ruling YSR Congress government also remained silent when the NDA government decided to sell out Visakhapatnam steel plant to private entities, an issue relating to the sentiment of Andhra people. The protests by the YSRC over special status for the truncated state turned out to be ritualistic at the start of every Parliament session. This is in contrast with the aggressive postures of Jagan Reddy while in opposition.

“The Chandrababu Naidu government failed to realize the special status as it is more concerned about sharing of power with the Centre. You give us 20 Lok Sabha seats. We will bend the party that will come to power at the Centre and get it to accord the status,” was Jagan’s election rhetoric then.

People delivered 22 out of 25 seats in the Parliament elections to Jagan’s party in that election, which is something that was more than what he asked for. But the demand of special status seemingly remains a dead letter on Jagan’s agenda.

Jagan’s captive vote bank mostly constitutes Muslim and Christian minorities with whose support he catapulted himself to power. But they felt disheartened when his party members backed the controversial CAA (Citizienship Amendment Act) in Parliament.