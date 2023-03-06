How running the family business of holistic beauty led me on to a spiritual journey

When it comes to life, women face countless ups and downs, but they must never let anything or anyone stop them from doing what they want to do or achieving what they want to achieve.

As the second generation heading the family business of aromatherapy and holistic beauty, when I took over the reins of the Blossom Kochhar Group after the death of my father in 2011, I was tossed into the men’s world. At that point, the business was run by men and the irony was that I was running a business for women, surrounded by men. Today, however, the situation is very different. We are a women-led company and we continue to support women recruitment. As of today, we have over 65 per cent women employees within the organization; the company is led and run by one of the industry’s finest and most hard-working women.

My association with the company started much earlier. I started my career as a young girl and was soon made in-charge of the company’s training business in 2002. I was fortunate to train under my mother, Blossom Kochhar, a renowned aromatherapist and expert in makeup, skincare, and haircare. She trained me in all these skills. I also received training in hair at Pivot Point, Chicago. I went abroad for studies, but my heart was always in the family business. I loved working in our cosmetology school, first as a teacher and then heading it as creative director. During this tenure, I thoroughly enjoyed working in the fashion and movie industry as a make-up artist (MUA) and hair designer.

The turning point

It was a turning point in my life when my father got sick and I had to take his seat as the MD of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies. It was very difficult to get into a role that you had never been trained for. The sudden demise of my father seemed to change my destiny. I was so young and new to this business, but there was no choice. I had to quickly learn, become the second generation of the business.

Advertisement

Also read: It took me a Korean film to understand my dead grandmother

My father’s illness had put the business in a precarious situation, so my first priority was to stabilize the situation. My mom and I stood together and worked unceasingly for the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

Initially, when I got into the business I wondered what I was even doing here. From the world of classrooms, make-up rooms, ramps and movie sets, I was thrown into corporate boardrooms. Born into a business family, I was the only child and I had no option. I just ascended the throne without being trained for the business.

Whenever a big change occurs in your life, it brings many small changes that also need your attention. A woman being in the man’s world was a drastic change for me. I had to make many small changes to be a part of this world. A very small example is that I could no longer wear my fashionable and casual clothes to this corporate world. The corporate world, I feel, is all about the way you talk, and the way you dress.

The takeaways

Gradually, I started learning, but the first two years were an absolute roller coaster for me. I was learning everything hands-on. I did not have the privilege of going to the business schools to learn management. Now, having led the organisation as the MD, the one thing I’ve learnt is that you need the old guard, but you also need the next generation to bring in fresh perspective and ideas. As I started to understand the business, a sense of realization dawned on me: I could not lose myself in business.

I had put my passion for hair and make-up on the backburner for some time. But once I eased into the business, I rekindled my passion and used every opportunity to practise and teach hair and make-up. I still do so. When it comes to your passion and following your dreams, you always have to upgrade your skills, expertise, and experience, be it exploring new areas of the industry that interest you, developing your skills in specific areas, or even branching out into related fields.

Also read: Why a Kerala Muslim couple in their 50s are getting married again on Women’s Day

Overall, it’s important to have a strong foundation in whatever you want to do, be it the beauty and fashion industry or something else. With your passion and dedication, you can continue to build a successful career without getting impacted by whatever comes your way.

Healing: A spiritual journey

I always considered this business as my parents’ baby. They started and grew this whole business. When dad left us, my mom and I nurtured it as our baby and we made sure that the baby grew successfully. It was something that I was doing for my parents and while nurturing their baby, I wanted to do something of my own.

That’s when I started my spiritual journey. I started to study shamanism and soon began healing people. There came a point when I realized that I had so many people coming to me, when they were completely broken, but I could not touch and heal so many people. I needed to do something larger, something that could benefit many people to understand and heal their grief.

After this realization and prayers, my book Arribada: The Arrival came through. The few insights that I’ve learned, I’ve put into that book as a fable or as a story. I know it will be read by people who really need it.

Sometimes, all you need is something uncomplicated, basic words which can put some sense back into your head and guide you through. The book came to a point where I just wrote it because I had a story inside of me, a story that could inspire people to be greater versions of themselves and to make the world a better place to live in.

As a woman, my life has been a roller coaster but I have never let my passions and dreams suffer due to any reason. I have seen my mother working consistently and living life to the fullest in every phase of life. That’s what kept me going and following my dreams.

When it comes to life, women face countless ups and downs, but they must never let anything or anyone stop them from doing what they want to do or achieving what they want to achieve. Life can never be easy and simple, but women have the immense power to handle whatever comes their way.