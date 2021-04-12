Don’t disrespect central forces, Modi tells Mamata

PM says Trinamool has been eliminated in the first four phases and that people have chosen real change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to disrespect central forces deployed on election duty in West Bengal by levelling baseless allegations.

The comment, at a rally in Bardhaman District ahead of the fifth phase of polls, came a day after Banerjee accused the CISF of killing four people in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of election, terming the incident as a “genocide”.

The PM said the Trinamool had been eliminated in the first four phases and added that people had chosen real change, as opposed to Trinamool’s syndicate and cut-money rule.

Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold consecutive rallies in the state on Monday. While Modi will hold three public rallies in south Bengal, Shah will address two rallies and lead two roadshows in the north.

On Sunday, while speaking at an event in Basirhat Dakshin, the home minister had said: “Didi is repeatedly saying Amit Shah must resign. Didi, when people will ask me to resign, then I will. But you must prepare as you will have to resign on May 2.”

He also accused the CM of instigating attacks against central paramilitary forces.