Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Trinamool of attacking BJP worker; seeks more security

The Union minister said a BJP Yuva Morcha leader was brutally attacked in front of him following Suvendu Adhikari's padayatra

The blame game between Trinamool Congress and BJP continues as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (March 18) complained to the Election Commission that his rally in Nandigram was attacked and a young BJP worker was brutally attacked.

Nandigram is the hottest seat in Bengal this election as it sees BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari come face to face with his former mentor and boss, Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has urged the Election Commission to deploy more security before the state elections, which start on March 27.

Pradhan gave a written complaint saying Trinamool ‘goons’ attacked a BJP youth worker and left him in a serious condition. “One of our Yuva Morcha leaders was attacked immediately after Suvendu Adhikari’s padayatra on Thursday. The incident happened in front of me. When I saw him bleeding, I took him to the hospital… He may need to be taken to a specialized hospital. I appeal to the Election Commission to deploy paramilitary forces here,” Pradhan said.

“We expect Trinamool Congress to fight the elections respecting democracy. We don’t understand… she should not do all this, they belong to Nandigram,” he added, saying that Trinamool Congress is responsible for the death of 130 BJP workers so far.

Last week, Mamata Banerjee was hurt during a rally in Nandigram. She had accused the BJP of masterminding the supposed attack. She was admitted to a hospital and was discharged two days later in a wheelchair. Since then she has been campaigning in a wheelchair.

After leaving Trinamool, Adhikari joined BJP in December. He challenged Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and said he will defeat ‘didi’ by over 50,000 votes.

The eight-phase Bengal election will start on March 27. Nandigram will go to polls on April 1, in the second phase of the elections, which ends on April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.