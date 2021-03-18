2 candidates shun ticket after BJP list names 157 for Bengal polls

In an instance of embarrassment, two candidates have refused poll tickets hours after they were fielded by the BJP for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The party today released a list of 157 candidates, featuring top leaders like Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha.

TMC’s sitting Kashipur Belgachhia MLA Mala Saha, wife of Tarun Saha who has been fielded by BJP from the seat, told The Federal that she and her husband are still in the Trinamool Congress [TMC] and there is not question of her husband contesting on a BJP ticket.

Mala Saha, who was not given a ticket by the TMC this time, said they were not consulted by the BJP before including her husband’s name in their candidates’ list.

Another candidate, Shikha Mitra Chowdhury [wife of late Congress leader Somen Mitra], too refused to fight the election for BJP. In a video message tweeted by her son, she called the news of her candidature for BJP a “rumour” and said she won’t fight the election.

Let set the record straight! Once and for all- keep my mother out of this rubbish pic.twitter.com/87QXLOcO3c — Rohan S Mitra (@rohansmitra) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the BJP continued with its strategy of fielding personalities from different walks of life: it included several turncoats from rival parties, actors and even an MP. The BJP has so far announced five sitting MPs including an Union minister as its candidates for the polls. Sources said that the BJP had decided to give tickets to all its prominent leaders in Bengal, including several sitting MPs, but except state president Dilip Ghosh.

Folk artiste Ashim Sarkar was named from from the Haringhata assembly seat and scientist Gobhardhan Das from the Purbasthali Uttar segment. Bengal actor Rudranil Ghosh is in fray from Bhabanipur while tickets have also been given actor Parno Mittra [Baranagar], actor Srabanti Chatterjee [Behala West], and fashion designer Agnimitra Paul [Asansol Dakshin].

The party has fielded its former state unit chief Rahul Sinha from Habra and former Union minister and ex-TMC leader Mukul Roy from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat. Roy had not participated in an assembly election since 2001. His son, Subhrangshu Roy, is in the fray from Bijpur.

Anirban Ganguly, director of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, has been fielded from Bolpur in Birbhum district.

The BJP has also fielded the family members of its slain workers in some seats, apparently to whip up sentiments over violence allegedly unlashed by “TMC goons”.

From Barrackpur, it has fielded Chandramani Shukla, father of slain BJP Titagarh councillor and local strongman, Manish Shukla. From Hemtabad, BJP has fielded Chandima Roy, wife of former MLA Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging near his house last year.

The top turncoats from rival parties, who have been given tickets, included Saikat Panja [Monteswar], Jitendra Tiwari [Pandabeswar], Paban Singh [Bhatpara], Shankar Ghosh [Siliguri], Biswajit Kundu [Kalna], Vaishali Dalmiya [Bally], Mihir Goswami [Natabari] and Sabyasachi Dutta [Bidhannagar].

Goswami, former MLA who was the one of the first in the latest cases of desertions to raise objections over functioning of election strategist Prashant Kishor, has been shifted from his home turf Cooch Behar South.

The BJP also fielded Suman Kanjilal from Alipurduar after dropping renowned economist Ashoke Lahiri following protests against his candidature from the constituency.

So far, the BJP has fielded six Muslim candidates.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, with first phase on March 27 and the last on April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.