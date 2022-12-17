World Cup Final: Griezmann is France’s unsung hero

The Federal
0
COMMENTS

All eyes may be on Messi and Mbappe ahead of the World Cup final, but there is another player that is hogging all the limelight. France’s Antoine Griezmann has not scored a single goal at the World Cup in Qatar, but the forward has played a crucial role in France’s march towards the final.

Advertisement



CATCH US ON: