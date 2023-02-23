Webinar | One year of Russia-Ukraine war spells more trouble for all of us

There is no end in sight to the year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict. The rest of the world watches with grave concern the internecine war that is affecting the global economy. The Federal webinar today (February 23) discusses the current status of the war and its possible repercussions.

For Indian foreign policy, the conflict has been a substantial test. Whether New Delhi is playing its cards right is the other question that the distinguished panellists deal with.

Rajiv Bhatia, former Ambassador, Veena Sikri, former Ambassador-Professor, and Professor Swaran Singh, JNU and visiting professor, Columbia University, Vancouver, Canada, discuss the issue. The Federal‘s webinar is hosted by KS Dakshina Murthy, Managing Editor, The Federal.