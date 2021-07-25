Himachal rockslide caught on cam, 9 tourists dead The Federal 7:43 PM, 25 July, 2021 Updated 7:48 PM, 25 July, 2021 0COMMENTS Advertisement Get breaking news and latest updates from India and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: Comments Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR Himachal Pradesh 9 killed, 3 injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh Maharashtra Maharashtra battles heavy floods even as landslides leave 36 dead News Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh dies at 87