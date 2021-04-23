COVID victim’s body ‘being taken away without family’s knowledge’ falls from ambulance The Federal 7:45 PM, 23 April, 2021 0COMMENTS Advertisement Get breaking news and latest updates from India and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: Comments Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR COVID-19 What to do if you have COVID-19, should you take oxygen?: India’s to... Maharashtra 22 patients on ventilator die as oxygen tank leaks at COVID hospital... Opinion Modi’s lockdown U-turn admission of his flawed pandemic response