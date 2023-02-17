Tripura unlikely to be a cakewalk for BJP this time

Interviews
Gujarat’s witch doctors kill, maim with impun...
Most of these witch doctors — locally called bhuvas, lakaharas, or tantriks — enjoy political clout as they can sway votes during elections
With eye on polls, Karnataka MLAs who quit Co...
They appear to have ideological differences and concerns over their political future
