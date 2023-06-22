PM in US, Opposition in Patna; will Modi’s political rivals checkmate him?

Neelu Vyas
0
COMMENTS
prem shankar jha

Just a day ahead of the big Opposition unity meeting in Patna, and in the  middle of Prime Minister Modi’s landmark US state visit, the big question is – is the PM’s charisma intact? Can his political rivals undo the Modi phenomenon? Watch veteran journalist Prem Shankar Jha in an exclusive interview with The Federal.

CATCH US ON: