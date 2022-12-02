MCD polls: Alcohol sale restricted in Delhi

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Iranian protests: A win for women, a bloody n...
The protests by the brave Iranian women have achieved much, but it’s a fallacy to believe that they will lead to a revolution. The Western press has spun a narrative that the majority in Iran is against the regime, but that’s not true
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.